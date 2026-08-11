Official statement: beIN SPORTS settles its position on Mohamed Salah's matches

In a move that turned the transfer market on its head, Trabzonspor pulled off a heavyweight coup by signing Egyptian international Mohamed Salah from Liverpool on a contract until 2028. The lightning battle had looked destined to end with their rivals Besiktas landing the star.

The Turkish club confirmed the deal officially, closing a legendary chapter for Salah on English pitches and opening an exciting new one under coach Fatih Tekke.

Tekke's side are gearing up for a strong start to the 2026/2027 season. They open their campaign against Kasimpasa next Saturday, 15 August.

Under coach Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor will play their first matches of the new 2026/2027 Turkish league season.

Kasimpasa provide the opposition when Trabzonspor open their campaign next Saturday, 15 August.

The beIN Sports network confirmed it will broadcast the biggest matches featuring Egyptian international Mohamed Salah and his new club Trabzonspor in the Turkish league, both on its channels and across its various digital platforms.

Posting on its account on the social media platform "X", the Qatari network wrote: "beIN intends to broadcast the most important matches of Mohamed Salah alongside Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League live and exclusively across its channel network, in addition to its leading digital platform TOD by beIN, as of the 15th of this month."