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At a time when competition for young talent in European football is intensifying and the biggest clubs are moving to secure the futures of their stars, Real Madrid have taken a fresh step concerning one of the leading names they are relying on in their project over the coming years, after a period that saw a striking rise in his standing within the squad and growing interest from clubs outside Spain.

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Real Madrid have ended the debate over Arda Güler's future. The club have officially extended the Turkish star's contract until 30 June 2032, a clear sign of their determination to keep the young midfielder at the Santiago Bernabéu for years to come after he gradually became a key part of the team's project.

The club issued an official statement on Wednesday confirming an agreement with Güler to extend his stay until the summer of 2032. That ends the speculation about his future and gives the player fresh assurance over his place in Madrid's plans for the seasons ahead.

The announcement matched what Spanish newspaper Marca had revealed. According to the paper, the deal includes a pay rise that reflects his development and growing status in the squad, and Madrid moved to protect him from interest elsewhere, particularly in the Premier League.

Real Madrid reveal Güler's numbers and titles

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Madrid's statement charted his career since he joined the club in July 2023 as an 18-year-old. He has played 126 matches in the famous white shirt over four seasons and won five team titles.

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His honours with Real Madrid include the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. That's a remarkable haul for a player still at the start of his professional career, especially given the fierce competition for minutes in a squad packed with some of the biggest stars in world football.

The club also pointed out that Güler has won 38 caps for Turkey so far. Last September he was named the best emerging player in the Champions League for the 2025-26 season, further recognition of his recent progress.

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The player's comments

Güler responded to the extension with a message on his official Instagram account. He spoke of his happiness and pride at continuing to wear the club's shirt, stressing that playing for this team is a great responsibility before it is a personal honour.

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The Turkish star said: "When I put on the Real Madrid shirt for the first time, I knew I had become part of a great history. Today I feel the same pride and happiness, but with a much greater responsibility."

He added: "Following in the footsteps of the legends who have written their names into football history, at the biggest club in the world, is a great honour for me. My dream is to wear this shirt for many years, to win more titles together and one day to leave my own mark on this unique story."

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Güler thanked everyone who has backed him since his first day at the club, singling out Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, his family, his teammates, the technical and administrative staff and the coaches he has worked with.

He saved a special message of gratitude for the supporters, saying: "My most special thanks go to Real Madrid fans all over the world, who have always given us boundless support. I look forward to spending many more wonderful days together."

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He signed off by underlining how happy he is to continue his journey with the club, writing: "I am extremely happy to keep being part of this club. Until 2032."

A pay rise and English interest

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According to Marca, the extension was more than an administrative step to keep the player. It also brings an improved salary to match the level he has reached and the role he now plays in the team.

The paper explained that Madrid wanted to act early and settle the matter. Other clubs are interested, led by Premier League sides who are watching his development closely after he proved he can make a difference in more than one attacking position and in midfield.

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The new deal is an acknowledgement from the Real Madrid hierarchy of the value of the investment they made when they signed the Turkish player from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023. Back then, Güler had little experience at European level, but he arrived carrying high expectations thanks to his technical talent and his ability to make the difference on the ball.

From promising talent to key figure in Mourinho's project

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Güler's journey at Real Madrid wasn't easy from the outset. Early on, he struggled with injuries and found it hard to secure a starting place amid fierce competition in the squad. Gradually, though, he made the most of his opportunities and proved he could influence the team's attacking play with his excellent vision and his accuracy in passing and shooting.

His importance grew as his role evolved, especially once he could play in more than one midfield position, whether close to the forwards or in deeper roles that involve building play and creating chances.

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Marca noted that Güler now holds a prominent place in the thinking of coach José Mourinho, who has made use of his technical qualities and his ability to give the team different solutions in the final third. That has helped him make the move from promising talent to a player expected to make an influential contribution on a regular basis.

The renewal does more than protect Güler's future. It sends a clear message about Real Madrid's strategy of keeping hold of the talents they believe can lead the team in the years ahead, rather than leaving the door open for rivals to lure them away.

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Güler is not the only one in line for a renewal

Marca reported that Güler's deal is part of a wider push at Real Madrid to secure the contracts of several key pillars of the squad. Talks over extensions for Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois have reached advanced stages, with developments on both expected in the coming period.

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The message to Madrid's rivals is clear: Güler is part of their long-term plans. The club don't see him as a talent to be let go in return for a suitable financial offer, but as a player whose development they are banking on to make him one of the main faces of their line-up in the future.