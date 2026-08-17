Real Madrid confirmed the exit of one of their players on Monday, striking a deal with French club Strasbourg during the current summer window.

In a statement on their official website, Real Madrid confirmed they had agreed the transfer of young defender Jacobo Ortega to Strasbourg. The move ends his time at the Santiago Bernabeu after eight years in the academy of the Spanish giants.

Ortega arrived at Real Madrid in 2018 aged twelve. He climbed through the club's youth ranks to become one of the standout members of the youth team.

During the 2025-2026 season, the defender lifted the UEFA Youth League title with the Juvenil A side, one of his proudest moments in a Real Madrid shirt.

Los Blancos thanked Ortega for the commitment and dedication he showed throughout his time at the club, insisting Real Madrid would always remain his home.

The statement closed by wishing Ortega and his family well as he begins the next chapter of his career with Strasbourg.

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