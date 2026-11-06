Official notification ends the debate: Manchester United player puts one foot in Real Madrid

Real Madrid stand on the brink of a remarkable coup. The club have edged closer to signing 16-year-old English talent JJ Gabriel, a deal that now looks only a matter of time, and one that has caught the eye of technical staff at Europe's biggest clubs.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Real Madrid have beaten off a cluster of major European rivals, among them Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona, all of whom had contacted the player's entourage after his decision to leave Manchester United.

His exit from Old Trafford sparked interest across the continent, with the giants dazzled by a player who has shattered numerous age-related records in English football.

Controversy swirled around his departure, and his entourage drew plenty of noise, yet none of it dented Real Madrid's resolve. They were well placed from the outset to seal the deal, drawn by the sheer technical potential of a player who has represented England at every age group and scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut this season.

Gabriel turned 16 on 6 October, the age that opened the door to the complex process of ending his ties with Manchester United. He joined the club in 2022 after spells in the academies of Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United.

He had not yet turned 11 when he became a viral phenomenon, thanks to extraordinary ball-handling skills. The boy could perform thousands of touches without letting the ball drop, and his development at Manchester confirmed he was tracking right on expectation.

In 2025, Gabriel made his first appearance for Manchester United's under-18 side at just 14, scoring twice against Leeds United to become the youngest player ever to pull on the shirt in the club's history.

The following season brought 26 goals in 29 matches and the award for best under-18 player in the Premier League.

By 2026, he launched his UEFA Youth League campaign with a hat-trick against Sabah. Ruben Amorim handed him a chance to train with the first team, before Michael Carrick gave him his first outing in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm.

A lack of regular first-team opportunities became the chief reason his father, Joe Okeirwhel, offered to justify the player's decision to walk away from Manchester United.

Okeirwhel once played professionally as a defender, not as an attacker like his son, but he became the chief architect of Gabriel's career. He changed the boy's name to something more marketable and signed him to a Nike sponsorship deal at just 14, a contract reckoned even more lucrative than the one the American company struck with a teenage Neymar.

Alongside his father, the agent Ali Barat has played a decisive role in shaping Gabriel's career. He founded the "Epic Sports" agency and is a familiar face in the corridors of the Santiago Bernabeu, having steered Denzel Dumfries' transfer to Real Madrid last summer.

As his 16th birthday neared, Gabriel lodged an official request to leave Manchester United in September. He has spent recent weeks training in Spain under a private coach, waiting for his move to Real Madrid to go through. Only a signature now stands between him and the official announcement.

Manchester United will pocket a modest fee for the player's training rights, with estimates pointing to around 300,000 pounds sterling. Officials at the club feel deep regret at losing a talent whose future value many expect to top 100 million euros.

Gabriel will start his Real Madrid career with the Castilla team, under the watch of Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff.

The plan is to ease his path towards the first team and avoid the upheaval that marked his departure from Manchester United.

Official notification

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, wrote on his "X" account: "JJ Gabriel's move to Real Madrid has become imminent, as the management of the 16-year-old talent informed all interested clubs of its final decision".

He added: "The official notification came to the major clubs that had been seeking to sign him, that Gabriel wishes only to move to Real Madrid, coinciding with the finishing touches being put on the terms of the agreement. The deal has become very close to being sealed".