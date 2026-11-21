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Salvatore Soviero is back in the dugout. The 53-year-old former goalkeeper has been appointed Enna manager in Serie D.

Enna sit bottom of Group I with just three points from their first 12 league matches. The Sicilian side announced Soviero's appointment to replace the sacked Alfredo Cimino after a 3-0 defeat away to Nissa.

Bureaucratic issues will keep Soviero out of the dugout for Sunday afternoon's home match against Castrumfavara. Enna's following match is scheduled for 29 November in Ragusa.

In the 2003/04 season, while playing for Venezia in Serie B, Soviero received a five-month ban following a brawl against Messina at a neutral venue in Bari.

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The official statement

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Next matches ENA Serie D 08:30 CAS

Enna Calcio announce that they have decided to relieve Alfredo Cimino of his duties as first-team manager with immediate effect.

The decision was taken by the club’s management following a careful assessment of performances on the pitch and the need to bring about an immediate change for the team at a crucial stage of the season.

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Remaining in Serie D is an absolute priority for the club. For this reason, the management considered it necessary to take decisive action in the interests of the team, the city and Enna’s yellow-and-green colours.

The club, its management and the entire Enna community thank manager Alfredo Cimino for his work, professionalism and commitment during his time in charge of Enna Calcio.

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We wish him all the best for the rest of his career.

A new phase begins today. There is only one objective: to avoid relegation and do everything possible on the pitch to keep Enna Calcio in Serie D.

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Thank you, manager Alfredo Cimino.

Enna Calcio have officially appointed Salvatore Soviero, a figure with extensive experience in Italian football, as first-team manager.

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A former professional goalkeeper, he played for major clubs including Genoa, Salernitana, Venezia, Reggina, Cosenza, Perugia and Crotone, making his Serie A debut with Reggina.

After ending his playing career, he became a manager, gaining experience in charge of Palmese, Città di Castello and Real Volla.

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The coaching staff

Salvatore Bertuccio – Assistant manager

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A former star of Enna football, he returns to serve Enna Calcio after accepting the new management’s call. We offer him our sincerest thanks and best wishes in his work.

Massimo Greco – Goalkeeping coach

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Another historic Enna figure, already part of the staff as assistant manager, will continue with the club as goalkeeping coach.

While some bureaucratic formalities are completed, manager Soviero will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s match.

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Assistant manager Salvatore Bertuccio will take charge of the team.