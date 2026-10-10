Cole Palmer is going nowhere. The England star has signed a new contract with Chelsea running until the summer of 2034, nailing his colours to the mast for the years ahead.

Chelsea's official "X" account marked the news with a picture of Palmer alongside the year 2034.

According to British newspaper "The Athletic", the 24-year-old playmaker was already tied down for the next seven years. He agreed to add another 12 months, with improved financial terms reflecting just how much he means to the club.

The deal fits a wider Chelsea push to keep their best talent in west London. A string of key players have extended during 2026, led by captain Reece James, midfielder Moises Caicedo, forward Joao Pedro and winger Pedro Neto.

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Rumours had swirled over his future, but Palmer put them to bed back in April. Speaking to "The Guardian", the England international insisted he had no plans to leave.

Palmer swapped Manchester City for Chelsea in 2023 and has racked up 138 appearances in blue, scoring 58 goals and setting up another 34.

He played a central role in the side that lifted the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025. In the final of the latter, he struck twice to help see off Paris Saint-Germain.

This season he has four goals and two assists in Chelsea's first seven matches across all competitions, with Xabi Alonso's side sitting tenth in the Premier League table.

Palmer had made Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad before withdrawing to manage his physical workload.



