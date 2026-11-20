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Barcelona announced on Friday that they have renewed the contract of their young player Xavi Espart until 30 June 2030.

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According to AS newspaper, Espart put pen to paper at midday today in club president Joan Laporta's office, inside the Spotify Camp Nou facilities.

The deal underlines the Catalan club's commitment to keeping one of the most promising players to come through La Masia in recent years.

His versatility, his ability to adapt to different positions and his strong personality on the pitch have earned him the trust of coach Hansi Flick.

He can play at full-back on either flank. He can also feature in midfield.

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For most of this season, he's operated on the left, competing with João Cancelo for the spot.

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Espart broke into the first team and started several matches before suffering an injury to his right ankle in the Clasico against Real Madrid.

Up to then, he'd played 9 matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

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The renewal secures the future of a player who has come through the ranks of the club's academy since 2015. It's also further proof of Barcelona's faith in the talent they develop in-house.

Meanwhile, Sport newspaper published Espart's key comments. He made it clear he belongs to Barcelona heart and soul, and that his thoughts are already on returning to the pitch as soon as possible.

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Reaching the first team isn't easy, Espart said, and he credited his family and Flick's faith in him for getting there. He also stressed that he wants to stay at Barcelona for his whole life.

Of his parents, he said: "My parents are the ones who have always stood by me, and they used to come to every match. They are extremely proud of me, and they have always been by my side. Not every moment was good, and the public cannot see that. I am extremely proud and happy for my family. It is a happy day, and seeing them here is amazing."

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Describing his game, he continued: "I am a player who likes to get forward a lot, including when I have the ball. As for one-on-one defensive duels, which are difficult situations, that is one of the areas I need to work on improving. I still have room to develop, and the coaching staff help us a lot."

On being compared with the legendary Philipp Lahm, he said: "It surprised me a little. I took it as a compliment. I don't want to compare myself with any player, especially Philipp Lahm, who had an exceptional career. Hearing words like that from the coach helped me feel the confidence he has in me, and made me feel calm when I step onto the pitch."

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Turning to his idols, he explained: "As I said before, I didn't have a player I considered my role model. I grew up watching Barcelona, and Busquets when he was playing as a defensive midfielder. Over time, I accepted different roles and adapted to whatever position I had to play in, because that is what matters most. My parents helped me a lot, and I always try to keep a positive mindset."

He stressed: "I am surrounded by wonderful people, both my family and my friends. That is where the confidence comes from. Injuries are part of football. I got injured at a time when things were going well for me, but that gave me confidence. I work every day and keep on improving."

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He concluded: "Flick gives me a lot of confidence, and I have known how to make the most of it, which is what has allowed him to rely on me. That is my goal. I am here now, but everything is still only just beginning."