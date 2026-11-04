Barcelona have confirmed Rodrigo Hernández will miss their upcoming clash against Atlético Madrid, announcing he has sustained a muscle injury that rules him out of Sunday's fixture in the twelfth round of La Liga.

In an official statement posted on their account on the "X" platform, Barcelona revealed the player underwent medical examinations after feeling muscular discomfort during Tuesday evening's Champions League match against Aston Villa.

Those tests confirmed Rodri is suffering a minor injury to his right hamstring. He will sit out the Atlético Madrid clash, and the length of his absence will be determined by how his condition develops over the coming period.

Rodri had felt the pain during the Aston Villa match. That prompted Hansi Flick and his staff to withdraw him at half-time, bringing on Marc Bernal in his place, with Barcelona already a goal to the good.

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The Catalans went on to seal a big 3-0 win at home in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Raphinha struck twice, in the 52nd and 64th minutes.

That victory handed Barcelona a major boost in their European campaign, lifting their tally to 9 points. Aston Villa, meanwhile, tasted their first defeat in the league phase after a perfect start of three straight wins.

A direct clash for the top of La Liga

Rodri's absence could hardly come at a worse time. Barcelona face a hugely important test against Atlético Madrid on Sunday at the Metropolitano, in the twelfth round of La Liga.

The stakes are doubled by the direct battle for top spot. Barcelona sit first on 30 points, with Atlético just two behind in second. Win, and the Madrid side leapfrog their rivals to the summit. Lose, and Barcelona stretch their lead over one of their biggest challengers.