Sundowns have made their move for Hossam Hassan. The South African club have offered the former Egypt head coach the chance to take charge, with Hassan now free after leaving the Pharaohs, as they hunt for a new man to lead their next phase.

According to Emirati website "Erem News", Sundowns put the offer to Hassan less than 24 hours after losing to USM Alger in the final of the African Super Cup on Sunday.

The timing is no accident. Sundowns have crashed out of the CAF Champions League and surrendered the continental Super Cup to USM Alger, leaving the club at a point where a shake-up of their technical set-up looks unavoidable.

Hassan has welcomed the approach, the website said, but he wants to hold off on settling his future for now. He is expected to make his final decision in the coming hours.

Next matches EGY Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 15:00 MWI

Egypt closed the book on Hassan on Saturday. The Egyptian Football Association confirmed the end of his spell with the national team and handed the Pharaohs job to Ali Maher, drawing a line under the 60-year-old's time in charge.