Nyatama: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder joins Highlands Park

The Lions of the North have confirmed the signing of the former Buccaneers midfielder on a short team deal

After parting ways with last week, has signed experienced midfielder Musa Nyatama for the next six months.

The Lions of the North have signed the former and Bloemfontein midfielder just after he amicably parted ways with the Soweto giants last Friday.

According to the club's director Sinky Mnisi, he has confirmed the arrival of the Daveyton-born midfielder on a short-term deal.

“That’s correct…it’s a deal until the end of the season,” Mnisi told FarPost.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer's men announced the 32-year-old's departure on transfer deadline day, with a statement indicating that the player requested to be released from his contract.

The veteran midfielder completed his switch from Phunya Sele Sele to the Buccaneers in 2017 and after initially struggling to adapt to life at Mayfair, he rediscovered his form to become one of the club’s important players.

Just before the January transfer deadline day, Nyatama followed defender Asavela Mbekile who also asked to be released by the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, coach Owen Da Gama will look up to Nyatama's experience in the top-flight as they look to secure their second season in the Premier Soccer league ( ).

As he will team up with the likes of Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Mothobi Mvala in the heart of the park for the Lions of the North, Nyatama could make his debut this weekend against Uthongathi FC in the Nedbank Cup.