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Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Not Paris, Bayern or City: a new attacking arsenal closes in on Barcelona's throne

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Premier League
Barcelona
England
Spain

In the big five leagues

Brighton and Hove Albion sent a powerful message to their rivals on Sunday, thrashing visitors Crystal Palace 5-0 to confirm they possess one of the most potent attacks in Europe's major leagues. Only Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, are ahead of them in front of goal.

Seven games in, Brighton have 23 goals to their name. That takes them provisionally into second place, above Arsenal and five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Across the continent's biggest leagues, only Barcelona have scored more in domestic competition this season. The Catalans have 39 from nine matches. Brighton have 23 from seven.

German coaches run both sides, and that's where the parallel really bites. Flick has Barcelona purring, while Fabian Hurzeler has guided Brighton to five wins and a draw against a single defeat in the Premier League, his attacking approach producing goals at a rate few can match.

Brighton closing in on historic Premier League figures

Few clubs have ever started a Premier League season like this. Manchester City managed 27 goals after seven rounds in 2019-20, Arsenal hit 24 in 2009-10, and Manchester United matched that figure in 2011-12. Brighton's 23 sit right alongside them.

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