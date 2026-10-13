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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Loai Mohamed
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Not Hamza Abdelkarim: Barcelona fans pick Raphinha's replacement in attack

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The fans have their say: so will Flick listen?

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Barcelona's fans have made up their minds. With Raphinha missing Tuesday night's eagerly awaited trip to Istanbul, they know exactly who they want leading the line against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

A poll published by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" handed a clear advantage to the other Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus.

More than 80% of those who voted in Tuesday's poll backed Jesus to start, a sign that most participants want him spearheading the Barcelona attack rather than Flick hunting for alternative ways to cover Raphinha's absence.

Jesus already took his chance once. Handed the job against Getafe, he scored a goal that showcased his movement inside the penalty area and his knack for finishing attacks, strengthening his case to win Hansi Flick's trust again.

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Flick does have other routes. Anthony Gordon has been in good form recently, and the German could shuffle his front line, with Fermin Lopez or Karim Adeyemi handed a flank role. Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim remains an important attacking option too, even if only from the bench.

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Then there's the tactical switch. Playing with a false nine would open the door for Dani Olmo, depending on the plan Flick settles on.

Alternatives are plentiful, but the "Mundo Deportivo" readers have spoken: over 80% want Jesus. The final call on who starts against Galatasaray belongs to Flick.

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links: