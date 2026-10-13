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The fans have their say: so will Flick listen?

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Barcelona's fans have made up their minds. With Raphinha missing Tuesday night's eagerly awaited trip to Istanbul, they know exactly who they want leading the line against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

A poll published by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" handed a clear advantage to the other Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus.

More than 80% of those who voted in Tuesday's poll backed Jesus to start, a sign that most participants want him spearheading the Barcelona attack rather than Flick hunting for alternative ways to cover Raphinha's absence.

Jesus already took his chance once. Handed the job against Getafe, he scored a goal that showcased his movement inside the penalty area and his knack for finishing attacks, strengthening his case to win Hansi Flick's trust again.

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Flick does have other routes. Anthony Gordon has been in good form recently, and the German could shuffle his front line, with Fermin Lopez or Karim Adeyemi handed a flank role. Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim remains an important attacking option too, even if only from the bench.

Then there's the tactical switch. Playing with a false nine would open the door for Dani Olmo, depending on the plan Flick settles on.

Alternatives are plentiful, but the "Mundo Deportivo" readers have spoken: over 80% want Jesus. The final call on who starts against Galatasaray belongs to Flick.