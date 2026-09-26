Portugal's coaching staff won't risk Bruno Fernandes against Norway on Sunday evening, in the second round of the UEFA Nations League, after the midfielder picked up a slight injury during the 1-0 win over Wales.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Portugal coach confirmed Fernandes would sit out the match. "I prefer not to risk Bruno Fernandes in this match, and to be able to rely on him against Denmark next Thursday," he explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement remains up in the air. The coach refused to commit to starting the forward, who came off in the 67th minute against Wales, saying Ronaldo would be assessed during Saturday's training session before a final call.

"He is not the same age as João Neves," the coach said of Ronaldo. "This evening's training session will give us some indications, and after that I will have a discussion with him," a nod to the possibility of keeping him on the bench against Erling Haaland's side.

João Neves had been handled carefully too. He started the Wales match on the bench before coming on late, and now looks set to start against Norway.

The coach revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain man arrived at the national team camp with a slight injury and underwent an MRI scan. He was then rested against Wales to be ready to start against Norway.

Nuno Mendes is available again as well, having been substituted in the second half against Wales after feeling fatigued.