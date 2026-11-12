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Alejandro Balde, the Barcelona star, continues to attract interest from clubs in the Premier League, after his role in the plans of coach Hansi Flick diminished.

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The newspaper Sport report that Liverpool are among the clubs watching Alejandro Balde's situation closely ahead of the winter transfer window.

This time the recommendation came from Danny Murphy. The former Liverpool player publicly backed a move for Balde, mindful that the English side currently have Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona.

Speaking to the website Betarades, Murphy reckons Balde has the ideal attributes to shore up the left-back slot at Liverpool, a position that still raises doubts despite the signing of Milos Kerkez.

Murphy said: "I think Balde could be a wonderful player for Liverpool, because he has exceptional talent, as well as his experience of playing for a big club and the pressure that comes with it. He is a good player."

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He also turned to the difficulties Kerkez is facing as he tries to cement his place in the team led by coach Andoni Iraola.

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"I think Liverpool will look for a left-back, although the matter is complicated because I don't know Kerkez personally," he explained. "I know he puts in a lot of effort, and that can be seen through his energy on the pitch, and it also seems clear that he cares about the team."

For Murphy, Balde's experience with Barcelona is a key advantage over the other candidates.

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He said: "The most important thing is to sign a player who does not make you doubt his ability to handle the pressure that comes with playing for a big club."

England's interest in the Barcelona defender is growing. Alongside Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with his future.

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Those close to the player, led by Jorge Mendes, are weighing up various options for next January, with a preference for a loan departure until the end of the season.

Roma studied the possibility of signing him too. According to the newspaper Il Messaggero, coach Gian Piero Gasperini decided to prioritise strengthening the attacking line instead. Juventus and Monaco also feature on the list of interested clubs.

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Barcelona, meanwhile, will have to settle their position on Balde with his exit a possibility in the upcoming transfer window.

For now, the statements in favour of signing him from England keep coming. The latest was from Danny Murphy, a name held in high regard at Anfield, who clearly believes the Spain international would be a perfect fit for Liverpool.