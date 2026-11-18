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Three big names were on the table at Barcelona, and only one left Deco with a sense of regret. In an interview that was anything but ordinary, Deco, Barca's sporting director, broke his silence and revealed the forward he was deeply disappointed not to sign.

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Barcelona have signed top-class forwards in recent years, but not every pursuit has ended in a deal. Some collapsed over money, others over the circumstances at other clubs.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, sat down with Bojan Krkic on the "Tot Costa" programme on "Radio Catalunya" and revealed which of three top forwards he was most disappointed to miss out on.

Asked to choose between Argentina's Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, Colombia's Luis Diaz, now at Bayern Munich, and Portugal's Bernardo Silva, now a Real Madrid midfielder, Deco paused for a moment. Then he made his choice.

In the interview, reported by Mundo Deportivo, Deco replied: "Luis Diaz". Two words, but they revealed just how deeply the Barcelona hierarchy regret losing out on the deal.

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The question put to Deco left out Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who had been involved in a lengthy transfer saga before Julian, keeping the comparison to those three names alone.

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Deco was referring to the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, when Luis Diaz wanted to leave Liverpool. Barcelona were very keen and in constant contact with him, and the Colombian winger was eager to move to the Catalan club.

Diaz saw Barcelona as the ideal project and was waiting for a single signal to complete the deal. Meanwhile, the Barca hierarchy did everything in their power to persuade Liverpool to let him go.

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Liverpool's huge asking price killed the deal. It came at a difficult time for the Catalan club's budget, with a crippling financial crisis stopping Barcelona from paying the large sums the transfer market demanded.

Barcelona tried repeatedly and kept in constant contact with the player and his agent, but the English club's figures were beyond Barca's means at the time. The Catalan dream of signing the Colombian winger fell through.

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Diaz eventually left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025. Barcelona lost one of the most important targets they had been working on for two seasons, and the player joined a direct European rival.

His pace, dribbling and sharp eye for goal have made him one of the best wingers in the world in recent years, and a target for Europe's biggest clubs.

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Julian Alvarez ultimately chose Atletico Madrid, while Bernardo Silva continued his career with Real Madrid. Yet Deco made clear his biggest regret was Luis Diaz.

Will Barcelona go back in for Luis Diaz in the future, or did the chance vanish for good when he moved to Bayern Munich?

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Deco's words confirm Barcelona came very close to a major signing, with money the only obstacle. Catalan fans are still left wondering: what would have happened had Diaz pulled on the Barcelona shirt?