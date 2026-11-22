UEFA has appointed Norwegian referee Espen Eskås to take charge of Real Madrid's clash with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, as Real Madrid seek to maintain a perfect record.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Eskås is one of UEFA's elite-category referees and has held his international badge since 2017.
The game will be his fifth in UEFA club competitions this season. He has also taken charge of two UEFA Nations League matches.
It will be the fourth time Eskås has refereed Real Madrid in European competition. Los Blancos won all three of the previous games.
His most recent Madrid match came in the group stage last season, when Real Madrid thrashed visitors Monaco 6-1 on 20 January this year.
Before that, he oversaw Real Madrid's meeting with French side Stade Brestois in the group stage of the 2024-2025 season, a 3-0 win for Los Blancos.
His first Real Madrid game came in the group stage of the 2023-2024 season, when they beat Union Berlin 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
PSV Eindhoven are a different story. Despite the club's rich history in continental tournaments, the Norwegian has never refereed them in European competition.
His experience with Dutch teams is limited to matches involving Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem, plus a handful of fixtures featuring the Netherlands senior side and the Netherlands Under-17s.
English referee Darren England will run the video assistant referee technology for Real Madrid against PSV Eindhoven.
At the start of the 2026-2027 season, UEFA pushed to bring refereeing standards in domestic and continental competitions closer together, holding extensive meetings with refereeing officials from all 55 national associations. The goal is more consistent application of the Laws of the Game, and fewer differences between countries in how contentious incidents are interpreted.
The new measures target more effective playing time and less time-wasting, particularly around goal kicks, throw-ins, substitutions and injuries. UEFA wants referees to enforce them strictly and consistently.
The governing body also focused on how video assistant referee technology is used. It stressed that VAR should only intervene for clear and decisive errors, or significant incidents the referee was unable to see, rather than turning reviews of footage into a re-refereeing of every detail of the match.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm