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Portugal v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD4Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Norway-Wales 0-0 LIVE

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Follow Norway v Wales live, the penultimate match for both teams in Group 4 of Nations League A.

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Norway-Wales opens the fifth matchday of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. For Haaland and his team-mates and Craig Bellamy's players, it's already do or die. Both sides are trying to catch second-placed Denmark and possibly reach the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.

Norway-Wales: official line-ups and match details

Norway-Wales 0-0

Scorers: -

NORWAY (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Aasgaard, Nusa; Odegaard; Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.

WALES (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James, Ampadu, Cullen, Wilson; Johnson, Koumas. Head coach: Craig Bellamy.

Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)
Booked: -
Sent off: -

Norway-Wales: goals and key moments

0' Kick-off at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 18:00

All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here


Group 4, League A: pre-match standings
Portugal 12
Denmark 6
Wales 3
Norway 3

Written byEmanuele Tramacere

Footballco

Appassionato di sport a qualsiasi livello, il mio mondo parla in particolar modo di Calcio, Basket e... Tchoukball (esiste davvero credetemi e mi ha permesso di girare il mondo). Di me esistono foto con una palla in mano o fra i piedi fin dal 1987. Risultatista e antagonista della costruzione dal basso, sono convinto che passione e dibattito (scritto o parlato in radio o in tv) siano il sale di questo mondo. A Calciomercato.com dal 2012, cerco i giovani talenti italiani con la rubrica Mondo Azzurro, seguo la politica del calcio e sono appassionato di tematiche economiche.
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