Norway-Wales 0-0 LIVE

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Follow Norway v Wales live, the penultimate match for both teams in Group 4 of Nations League A.

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Norway-Wales opens the fifth matchday of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. For Haaland and his team-mates and Craig Bellamy's players, it's already do or die. Both sides are trying to catch second-placed Denmark and possibly reach the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.

Norway-Wales: official line-ups and match details



Norway-Wales 0-0



Scorers: -



NORWAY (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Aasgaard, Nusa; Odegaard; Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.



WALES (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James, Ampadu, Cullen, Wilson; Johnson, Koumas. Head coach: Craig Bellamy.



Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)

Booked: -

Sent off: -

Norway-Wales: goals and key moments



0' Kick-off at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 18:00



All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here



Group 4, League A: pre-match standings

Portugal 12

Denmark 6

Wales 3

Norway 3