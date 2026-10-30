'What's f***ing wrong with you lot?!' - Non-league boss Marc White goes viral after swearing 38 times and flipping table TWICE in furious half-time rant

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has become an internet sensation after footage emerged of his explosive half-time team talk during Tuesday's sixth-tier clash against Hemel Hempstead Town. The outspoken non-league chief unleashed an expletive-laden tirade and overturned dressing room furniture as his side trailed 2-1 at the interval.

Advertisement

Furious manager destroys dressing room

Captured by the Bunch of Amateurs YouTube channel, the Dorking chief lost his temper after watching his team squander an early lead on Tuesday night. Alfie Rutherford had beaten Michael Johnson at his near post following Glenn Morris saves from Lee Angol and Darion Dowrich, only for George Williams to equalise from a penalty-box scramble and convert a late spot-kick. Consequently, White tore into his players at the break.

Expletive-filled tirade stuns shellshocked squad

Addressing his squad in the viral clip, White raged: "What's f****** wrong with you lot? Pinch, Josh, what's f****** wrong with you? Why the f*****..."

Punching and flipping a table as his players flinched, he shouted: "Why the f*** do you f****** play on this s*** pitch? F*** it off! F*** it off! You're coming off. F****** terrible. You're near it. F****** liven up. F****** s***. It's embarrassing for me! Don't play on this s*** pitch in a full press! S***! F****** s***! You f****** sort this out you bunch of cs. You lot should be going mental at your teammates. I've told you. F*** s*** goals. I am f****** appalled. You'll want to hope this scoreline doesn't stay the same. I'm f****** telling you. You f****** sort this out you cs. You f*** better get better as a team at not making the same s*** mistakes. S*** mistakes! You better show some bs now. You show some f bs. Get out, just f get out! F****** sitting in here. F****** get out!"

After storming out while the squad regrouped, he burst back in screaming: "I'm gonna have a f****** punch up! Who's told you to stay in here? Get out!" Flipping and kicking the table again, he added: "F*** get out. Now! F****** get out! F****** disgrace!"

Advertisement Advertisement

Outspoken boss defends dressing-room outburst

Reflecting on the viral footage afterward, White told Daily Star Sport: "It surprises me some people these days. There is a modern era to football whereby people don't quite know what's really going on, because it's a little bit like the Premier League's a bit glitzy.

Related Topics

"But anyone involved in the game knows that what happened on Tuesday, it might not happen every week, but it certainly happens around the game on a regular basis. But the luxury at Dorking is that because we've got a Bunch Of Amateurs filming it, people get to see it.

"So, one of those things really. Cameras have been around us for maybe seven years, I don't even think about them, to be honest, ever. But yeah, I was definitely more angry than normal."

Advertisement

Late drama salvages home point

The outburst sparked a second-half response as Dawid Rogalski headed in a corner before Josh Green restored the visitors' lead six minutes later with a half-volley, only for Rutherford to bundle home an 89th-minute leveller for a 3-3 draw. Having rescued a point in midweek, White's side return to action at Meadowbank on Saturday when they host Weston-super-Mare. Avoiding another sluggish start will be vital to keeping their manager calm.