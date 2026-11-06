Nobody saw this coming. In less than a month, Bernardo Silva has gone from an afterthought to one of Real Madrid's most important weapons, flipping the equation on its head in striking fashion. The Portuguese has reclaimed his place and made himself indispensable in the plans of coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Bernardo Silva is enjoying one of his most notable resurgences this season. Once a marginal figure, he is now a key pillar, with the coaching staff viewing him as the mastermind of the team in the big matches. He looks every inch the phoenix risen from the ashes at Valdebebas.

A month ago, his situation raised plenty of question marks. He had featured for just 15 minutes across 30 days, a figure that laid bare how far he had slipped in Mourinho's thinking. Now the scene has changed completely, and the Portuguese has become one of the most present and influential players in the squad.

The proof lies in four consecutive starts, coinciding with Mourinho's heavier reliance on rotation, a run that reflects growing confidence in his abilities and a clear improvement in his level.

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Leipzig night: the turning point

The clash with Leipzig was the real turning point in Bernardo Silva's campaign. He opened the scoring with a strike from a rebound inside the penalty area and delivered an outstanding performance across the ninety minutes, making him one of the main reasons for the big win that restored calm after a period of inconsistency.

Since that night, everything has changed. Real Madrid have become more controlled and balanced with the Portuguese in midfield, and the team can now impose its rhythm far more effectively.

"AS" reports that the coaching staff felt they had found the solution they had been chasing, prompting Mourinho to keep him in the starting line-up against the Clasico, Santander and AEK Athens.

Bernardo did not play all three in full, part of the staff's determination to avoid overworking him, yet he remained one of the main pillars of the side.

His appearance at the Camp Nou against Barcelona ranked among Mourinho's most prominent tactical gains this season. He proved that Real Madrid do not merely settle for victories but also possess the ability to impose control and dominate the course of play.

96.4%: figures confirm the phoenix's return

Bernardo Silva went on to underline his importance against AEK Athens, delivering a performance the club described as good and leaving a clear mark across the technical and statistical picture.

He came second among his teammates for chances created and topped the list for successful passes in the final attacking third. He also ranked second for successful dribbles and led the team in ball recoveries.

It did not stop there. He came second on the team's expected goals list, behind only Kylian Mbappe, confirming his attacking impact alongside his work in building play and recovering possession.

The most striking figure, though, was his successful pass rate of 96.4%, the highest among the midfield and attacking players. That statistic reflects his accuracy and his ability to give the team calm and control over the match's rhythm.

Mourinho has found what he was looking for: a looming competition

Away from the figures and the technical output, Bernardo Silva's personality has developed too. He carries more influence in the dressing room, his voice holds greater weight among his teammates, and he has taken on a leadership role that stretches beyond the pitch.

He has become the driving force of the team and helped Mourinho settle on a clearer vision for his starting line-up: Valverde at right-back, Arda Guler on the wing, and Bernardo Silva in the heart of the pitch.

A new dilemma looms for the Portuguese coach all the same. How does he handle the return of Vinicius Junior and the changes it may bring to the starting line-up, especially with one player, Diomande among them, set to drop out of the picture?

That dilemma can wait for now. Bernardo Silva has nailed down his place, moving in the space of a few weeks from a player with a handful of minutes to his name to a key element who is hard to do without.

It is an exceptional return for a player who has rediscovered himself and become one of the answers to Real Madrid's problems, the true meaning of the phoenix: Bernardo Silva, risen from the ashes.