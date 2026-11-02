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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

No one escapes: Mbappe achieves the impossible with a record in La Liga!

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
LaLiga
France
Spain

100%

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Kylian Mbappé keeps writing his name into Spanish football history. The Real Madrid star has extended an unprecedented record that confirms his status as the most feared forward in La Liga.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that the Frenchman has kept his perfect record intact, scoring against every opponent he has faced in La Liga since joining Real Madrid.

Racing Santander became the latest to feel it, the twenty-fourth team Mbappé has faced in the Spanish top flight. True to form on the big occasions, the Frenchman wasted no time leaving his mark. He added the Cantabrian side to a long list of victims, proof that no team in the division can hold out against his lethal instinct in front of goal.

The decisive goal arrived from the penalty spot. A controversial refereeing decision handed Los Blancos the chance, and Mbappé stepped up with total confidence, fooling the goalkeeper with an unstoppable rocket to put his side 1-0 up.

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

MAL

MAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

SAN

SAN

That strike keeps his 100 per cent record against every La Liga opponent alive. He had come agonisingly close to it before, scoring braces against Málaga and Elche.

He shows no sign of stopping. The pre-Christmas period offers another chance to stretch the record, with Deportivo the next test on his path towards immortality.

All of this comes with Mbappé perched at the summit of the La Liga scoring charts and in the hunt for the European Golden Boot on 15 goals this season, 12 of them in the league.

His overall haul now stands at 68 goals in a Real Madrid shirt across 76 league matches. He has found the net against every single team he has faced, without exception.

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