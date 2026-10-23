Neymar is loving the form his Santos side are showing, but the legendary forward has also started mapping out what comes after football.

Now 34, with a professional career that began at 17, the Brazilian wants a long break once he hangs up his boots.

Brazilian outlet "Ge Globo" published his comments, made during an interview with the Varanda Gourmet channel.

Neymar said: "It's clear that when I retire, I'll spend a whole year without doing anything at all."

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He continued: "I'll live it this way: if today I feel the urge to play football, I'll play. But if today I don't feel like doing anything at all, I won't do anything."

For all his passion for playing, the Brazilian star admitted he can't stand watching matches on the box.

He explained: "No, I don't like it. I love basketball, but I only watch it from time to time. I get angry when I watch football."

Neymar added: "When I talk about this in interviews or with my friends, no one used to believe me. I love football, but I love playing it. As for sitting on the sofa and turning on the TV to watch a match, I can't do that."

He continued: "When the young lads used to stay with me in Paris and Barcelona, on Saturdays and Sundays the TV showed nothing but football matches. I would get extremely angry, and I wouldn't even stay in the living room."