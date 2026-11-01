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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

No mercy: Mbappé boosts his record tally with Real Madrid

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France
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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has kept up his remarkable habit of scoring against every opponent he has faced in the Spanish league.

The France forward opened the scoring against Racing Santander, with Los Blancos leading 3-0 at the break.

According to Marca, Mbappe went into the game with his sights set on Racing Santander, the 24th opponent of his La Liga career.

True to form on the big occasions, he duly added Racing's name to his long list of victims. No side in La Liga has managed to keep him off the scoresheet.

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The decisive moment came from the penalty spot. A spot-kick was awarded amid plenty of controversy, Mbappe stepped up, and he fooled the goalkeeper with an unstoppable strike to make it 1-0.

That goal preserved his perfect record: a 100% strike rate against every opponent he has met in the Spanish league. He had already edged close to the mark earlier after finding the net against Malaga and Elche.

The strike took Mbappe's tally to 68 goals in a Real Madrid shirt across 76 La Liga matches.

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