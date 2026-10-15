No comparison: Mohamed Salah sits atop Europe's throne with an impossible historic record

Mohamed Salah is still rewriting the record books in Europe, and a new statistic has lifted the Egyptian above every other player on the continent.

Trabzonspor dug out a valuable 4-2 away win over Finnish side KuPS at the Tammelan Stadium in Tampere on Wednesday in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Wearing the Trabzonspor captain's armband for the first time, Salah needed just 55 minutes to make his mark. He teed up the opener and then scored the Turkish side's second himself in the 44th minute.

Statistics network Opta confirmed that Salah is the only player to have scored and assisted in the same game on 13 separate occasions in Europe's major competitions since the 2017-18 season.









Nobody is close. The Egyptian Pharaoh leads his nearest challengers by four full matches, which makes him the most decisive attacking force in Europe across the last eight years.

That gap says everything about his technical value. Salah has never been satisfied with simply finding the net, instead marrying the roles of goalscorer and playmaker, and no other star in Europe has managed the same combination with such consistency.

Another line goes into an already crowded record. He is not just a finisher. He is a complete attacking system, and world football has nobody quite like him.



