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Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

Translated by

No clashes between the giants: last-16 draw of the King's Cup revealed

King Cup
Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Al Ahli vs Abha
Al Ahli
Abha
Saudi Arabia

Can Al-Hilal succeed in retaining the title?

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has unveiled the results of the round-of-16 draw for the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the current 2026-2027 season.

Saudi football's "most prestigious of cups" got under way with the round of 32 over the past three days. Eleven teams from the Roshn Saudi League booked their place in the last 16, joined by five sides from the First Division League.

Two of those five First Division qualifiers drew Jeddah's two giants. Al-Ula meet Al-Ahli, while Al-Jabalain take on Al-Ittihad.

Roshn Saudi League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Title holders Al-Hilal face Al-Hazm. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have a date with Al-Khaleej, runners-up in the previous edition.

The remaining ties see Al-Qadsiah play Neom, Al-Taawoun host Al-Wehda, Al-Riyadh face Al-Fayha and Al-Orobah meet Al-Akhdoud.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Below are the results of the draw for the round of 16 of the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques:

  • Al-Qadsiah - Neom
  • Al-Ula - Al-Ahli
  • Al-Taawoun - Al-Wehda                
  • Al-Riyadh - Al-Fayha
  • Al-Hilal - Al-Hazm
  • Al-Nassr - Al-Khaleej  
  • Al-Orobah - Al-Akhdoud
  • Al-Jabalain - Al-Ittihad
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