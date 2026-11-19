Football has always connected cultures, but few modern collaborations capture that reality as well as Nike’s latest project with Kids Of Immigrants.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear and community brand has officially reunited with the Swoosh to unveil a two-piece footwear pack that celebrates the beautiful game on pitch and pavement. Marking the label's first foray into performance football footwear, the capsule directly reinterprets the iconic Nike Tiempo lineage through the personal heritage of founders Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis.

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Rather than treating the silhouette simply as lifestyle crossover fodder, Buezo and Dennis rooted the designs in the mountainous terrain of their respective ancestral homelands, Honduras and Liberia. Despite lying on opposite sides of the Atlantic, both nations share a passionate, grassroots obsession with the sport.

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This shared energy is reflected across the pack in a vibrant yellow-and-orange gradient, chosen to channel joy, energy, and unshakeable confidence while seamlessly blending archival Nike Football references with custom co-branded detailing and patterned laces. The collection is anchored by two complementary models built for both the 90-minute battle and post-match life.

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On the pitch, the Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite x Kids Of Immigrants leverages engineered FlyTouch leather to provide supreme touch, ball control, and matchday responsiveness. Off the grass, the Nike Tiempo Streetgato x Kids Of Immigrants shifts that same footballing DNA directly to concrete courts, cages, and street corners, paying homage to the neighbourhood spaces where raw style and community culture are born.

Building on previous collaborations that spanned the Air Max Sunder, apparel drops, and grassroots initiatives like the Toma el Juego tournament series, this release stands as their most complete football statement yet.

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Shop: Nike x Kids Of Immigrants Tiempo boots

The collection is available now worldwide across Nike SNKRS, nike.com, and select retail stockists.