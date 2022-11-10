Nigeria's Haaland Onuachu on target again as Genk advance in Belgian Cup

Paul Onuachu scored the winner as Genk defeated Westerlo by a solitary goal in the Belgian Cup competition on Wednesday night.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international scored the lone goal in the 14th minute to ensure his team made it to the next round of the annual competition.

It was a reward for his hard work in the early exchanges; he was substituted in the 86th minute, with Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta taking his place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onuachu has been scoring for fun this season.

In the league, he has managed to find the back of the net 12 times in the 13 games he has played, the last one being against Charleroi whereby he scored all his team's goals in the 4-1 win.

His exploits have seen him being compared to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Genk and Onuachu will be on Saturday against Anderlecht in the Belgian top-tier.