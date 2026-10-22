German hero! Woltemade leads Bianconeri fightback to keep unbeaten European run alive

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Juventus forward Nick Woltemade proved instrumental in salvaging a 2-2 Europa League draw against Stade Rennais, providing an assist before scoring from the penalty spot. The German striker called on his team-mates to maintain their positive energy following a demanding week.

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Woltemade drives Juventus fightback at Allianz Stadium

German forward Nick Woltemade delivered an outstanding individual performance to earn Juventus a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League. Woltemade set up Zeki Celik for Juve's fifth-minute opener before clinically converting a 66th-minute penalty.

The result preserved Juventus' unbeaten record in the league phase following earlier results against European opposition.

Woltemade remained a constant threat throughout, nearly netting a second-half winner through two late aerial efforts.

Forward calls for positive energy and continued belief

Speaking after the match, Woltemade highlighted the importance of moving past recent domestic setbacks and showing character in Europe. "We had to keep believing and fighting," Woltemade told Sky.

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"We needed to turn the page after the Lazio game and find positive energy, especially tonight."

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"We did everything we could to win, but it wasn't to be. Now we have to keep moving forward... with this kind of energy, things will go well," the German striker added.

Koopmeiners and Spalletti salute squad response

Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners praised the team's second-half dominance, insisting the Bianconeri deserved all three points. "The way we responded in the second half was significant... I think we deserved to win in the second half," Koopmeiners noted.

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Manager Luciano Spalletti also commended Woltemade and his team-mates for refusing to buckle after going behind.

"Those moments could have knocked us down, but the players kept playing, making decisions and working towards a solution," Spalletti observed.

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Bianconeri focus on European progression

With Woltemade operating at the heart of Juventus' attack, the Turin giants remain well-positioned in the Europa League standings.

Spalletti's side will look to maintain their unbeaten European momentum when they face AZ Alkmaar in their next group fixture.

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Juventus now return to domestic focus before travelling to the Netherlands in November.