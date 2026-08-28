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Ligue 1
team-logoNice
Allianz Riviera
team-logoLille
Book Nice vs Lille Tickets
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How to get Nice vs Lille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Nice
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Ligue 1

Nice take on Lille in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Nice take on Lille on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Their previous league encounter in April 2026 ended in a tightly contested 0–0 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Historically, Nice holds a slight advantage over Lille in head-to-head meetings with 11 victories compared to Lille's 7 wins.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Lille takes place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. Check the confirmed kick-off time for this Ligue 1 fixture below.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and LOSC Lille, you have a few options:

  • OGC Nice Official Ticketing Portal: Since OGC Nice is hosting the match at the Allianz Riviera, the safest and most reliable place to purchase tickets directly is through the official OGC Nice ticketing website (billetterie.ogcnice.com) or at the stadium ticket box office on matchday.
  • LOSC Lille Away Section: If you are supporting Lille and want to sit in the visitors section, away tickets are typically made available directly through the official LOSC ticketing portal (billetterie.losc.fr) for registered away fans.
  • Authorized Secondary Market: OGC Nice operates an official secondary marketplace integrated directly into their ticketing platform where season ticket holders can safely resell their seats.
  • Third-Party Ticket Platforms: Secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo also list tickets, though prices are set by individual sellers and may carry dynamic markup fees.
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How much do Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the OGC Nice vs LOSC Lille match at the Allianz Riviera vary depending on the seating category and purchase platform:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard tickets bought directly from the OGC Nice ticket office typically range from €15 to €40 for regular seating categories, with prices depending on stand location (e.g., behind the goals vs. central side stands).
  • Secondary Marketplace / Resale: On third-party platforms and ticket exchange services such as Ticombo, prices generally start around €25 to €30 for standard seats, while premium view or central tribune seats can cost between €45 and €90+.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality or executive tickets generally start from around €250 to €300+ per person.
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Nice vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Lille Form

Nice have drawn their last four matches, including a 0-0 Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on August 22. Their only win in the last five came against Marseille in a pre-season friendly, when they won 3-0. The sole defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Juventus. Nice scored three goals and conceded two across those five outings, a return that reflects a cautious and defensively solid approach through pre-season.

Lille have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at Angers on August 23, which stands as their only competitive fixture in that run. They also drew 1-1 with Everton and 2-2 with Hamburger SV in pre-season, beat OH Leuven 6-3, and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Lille scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five games.

NCE

NCE - Form

OM
W0-3
JUV
L2-0
CGL
D0-0
HUL
D0-0
FCL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
LIL

LIL - Form

GIL
L2-1
OHL
W3-6
HSV
D2-2
EVE
D1-1
SCO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Nice vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Lille and Nice drew 0-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Before that, Nice won 2-0 at home against Lille in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Ligue 1, Nice hold two wins to Lille's one, with two matches ending level, including a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Riviera in November 2024.

Head to Head

NiceDrawLille
1
3
1
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
FT
7Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Nice vs Lille Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
110040+43
W
2
LensLensRCL
110052+33
W
3
LilleLilleLIL
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110020+23
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
110010+13
W
6
BrestBrestB29
10102201
D
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
10102201
D
8
Le MansLe MansLEM
10102201
D
9
RennesRennesREN
10102201
D
10
LorientLorientFCL
10100001
D
11
NiceNiceNCE
10100001
D
12
Paris FCParis FCPAR
10100001
D
13
TroyesTroyesTRO
10100001
D
14
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
100101-10
L
15
AngersAngersSCO
100102-20
L
16
ToulouseToulouseTFC
100102-20
L
17
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
100125-30
L
18
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
100104-40
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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