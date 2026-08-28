How to get Nice vs Lille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Nice take on Lille on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Their previous league encounter in April 2026 ended in a tightly contested 0–0 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Historically, Nice holds a slight advantage over Lille in head-to-head meetings with 11 victories compared to Lille's 7 wins.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Lille takes place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. Check the confirmed kick-off time for this Ligue 1 fixture below.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 11:00 Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and LOSC Lille, you have a few options:

OGC Nice Official Ticketing Portal: Since OGC Nice is hosting the match at the Allianz Riviera, the safest and most reliable place to purchase tickets directly is through the official OGC Nice ticketing website (billetterie.ogcnice.com) or at the stadium ticket box office on matchday.

LOSC Lille Away Section: If you are supporting Lille and want to sit in the visitors section, away tickets are typically made available directly through the official LOSC ticketing portal (billetterie.losc.fr) for registered away fans.

Authorized Secondary Market: OGC Nice operates an official secondary marketplace integrated directly into their ticketing platform where season ticket holders can safely resell their seats.

Third-Party Ticket Platforms: Secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo also list tickets, though prices are set by individual sellers and may carry dynamic markup fees.

How much do Nice vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the OGC Nice vs LOSC Lille match at the Allianz Riviera vary depending on the seating category and purchase platform:

Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard tickets bought directly from the OGC Nice ticket office typically range from €15 to €40 for regular seating categories, with prices depending on stand location (e.g., behind the goals vs. central side stands).

Secondary Marketplace / Resale: On third-party platforms and ticket exchange services such as Ticombo, prices generally start around €25 to €30 for standard seats, while premium view or central tribune seats can cost between €45 and €90+ .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality or executive tickets generally start from around €250 to €300+ per person.

Nice vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Lille Form

Nice have drawn their last four matches, including a 0-0 Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on August 22. Their only win in the last five came against Marseille in a pre-season friendly, when they won 3-0. The sole defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Juventus. Nice scored three goals and conceded two across those five outings, a return that reflects a cautious and defensively solid approach through pre-season.

Lille have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at Angers on August 23, which stands as their only competitive fixture in that run. They also drew 1-1 with Everton and 2-2 with Hamburger SV in pre-season, beat OH Leuven 6-3, and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Lille scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Nice vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Lille and Nice drew 0-0 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Before that, Nice won 2-0 at home against Lille in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Ligue 1, Nice hold two wins to Lille's one, with two matches ending level, including a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Riviera in November 2024.