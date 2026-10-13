Atletico Madrid have announced that a minute's silence will be held and black armbands worn during the match against Manchester United, in mourning for the death of Ana Merodio Borja, the mother of first-team captain Koke and of Borja Resurreccion, assistant coach of the under-19 youth team.

Spanish radio station "Cope" report that the club chose to honour her memory. She died in the capital, Madrid, as Atletico themselves confirmed.

UEFA have given their approval for the minute's silence to go ahead before the Champions League meeting with Manchester United, in tribute to the mother of Koke and Borja Resurreccion.

The gestures will stretch to the UEFA Youth League fixture too, where players will also wear black armbands.

At the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the red and white flag has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

Atletico were quick to offer their backing to her family and those closest to her.

The club's statement read: "At Atletico Madrid we would like to express our sincere condolences to all the members of her family and her friends, especially Koke, the first-team captain, and Borja Resurreccion, assistant coach of the under-19 youth team."







