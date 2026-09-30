Newcastle United want to bring in another Dutchman after Steur and Botman

Teun Koopmeiners could leave Juventus this winter, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported last Monday. The pink sports daily now says Newcastle United are among the clubs keen on a move.

Juventus paid almost €60 million two years ago to sign Koopmeiners from Atalanta. The left-footed midfielder from Castricum signed a contract until mid-2029. Yet Koopmeiners has not lived up to the high expectations in Turin. That is why Juventus have put him up for sale this winter.

For their part, Juventus still hope to recoup at least €25 million for Koopmeiners. Despite his dip in form, the 32-cap Netherlands international remains highly regarded by several clubs abroad.

Newcastle United are one of them, and they already have two Dutch players on their books in Sean Steur and Sven Botman. Everton, Galatasaray and Monaco are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Should no suitable offer arrive straight away, Juventus are also willing to let Koopmeiners leave on loan first, provided it includes an attractive purchase option.

So far, Koopmeiners has made 95 official appearances for Juventus. He has returned eight goals and five assists.