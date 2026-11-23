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Dies Janse is on Newcastle United's shortlist, Chronicle Live reported on Monday. Scouts from the Premier League club have watched the Ajax defender several times.

Newcastle see Janse as a potential long-term signing. The 20-year-old, 1.96-metre-tall defender could eventually replace Sven Botman or Dan Burn.

Ajax do not want Janse to leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA without a fight. The young defender from Zeeland therefore signed a new deal in September until the summer of 2030.

Janse spent last season on loan at FC Groningen to gain experience. Since his return to Amsterdam, Míchel Sánchez has regularly given him playing time.

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"It's no wonder Janse, who has made just 15 appearances for Ajax, is attracting attention. After all, he poses a serious threat to Daley Blind and Youri Baas in the Dutch giants' first team," the English newspaper wrote.

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Daan Sutorius, who covers Ajax for Het Parool, spoke to Chronicle Live about Janse. "Botman's departure is seen as a harsh lesson in Amsterdam. Ajax let him go too easily, although there was a lot of competition at the time. But Ajax have learned from it."

"There is a similar situation now with Dies Janse, who is also a left-footed centre-back at Ajax. He has the same profile and also faces a lot of competition. But Ajax are determined to keep him, despite the competition from Daley Blind and Youri Baas," Sutorius explained.

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Newcastle are also monitoring Aaron Bouwman alongside Janse, according to the English newspaper. The Magpies signed Sean Steur from Ajax last summer for more than €23 million.

Many Newcastle fans are unhappy that manager Matthias Jaissle does not always use Steur. The midfielder came off at half-time against Arsenal on Saturday (2-2), to the frustration of many supporters.