Newcastle United fans send telling signal about Sean Steur’s status

Newcastle United fans are baffled by Sean Steur's lack of playing time. Manager Matthias Jaissle favours Nico González over the former Ajax player, to the supporters' frustration.

Against Hull City on 19 September, Steur started as Newcastle won 2-1. Since then, the midfielder has appeared only as a late substitute. At times, he has spent the full 90 minutes on the bench.

The big-money signing also started Thursday's fourth-round EFL Cup match against Everton, a 3-1 defeat, on the bench. Jaissle waited until the 81st minute to bring Steur on, with Newcastle 3-0 down. Dan Burn scored shortly afterwards, but Newcastle still went out.

According to Newcastle World, Newcastle's travelling supporters gave Steur a telling reception when he came on. "The loudest cheer of the evening – from the nearly 8,000 travelling supporters – perhaps came not for Burn’s late consolation goal, but a few minutes earlier, when Steur entered the pitch. Given the circumstances – the team were 3-0 down and the match was effectively already decided – there was, however, a hefty dose of sarcasm in that cheer."

Jaissle has previously said he prefers González, leaving Steur to make do with substitute appearances. Newcastle face Everton again on Monday, this time in the Premier League, and the former Ajax player is expected to be on the bench again.

After the final whistle on Thursday evening, loud boos rang out from the away end. Newcastle have conceded no fewer than 11 goals in their last four away matches and look extremely vulnerable at the back.

Steur left Ajax for Newcastle last summer, with the club paying €23.5 million for the Dutchman. Various bonuses could take the total fee to €27 million.