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First Harry Kane and Michael Olise were injured. Then defender Minjae Kim had to wait ages to come on.

Kim was due to replace Dayot Upamecano in the 71st minute alongside the returning Jamal Musiala. Yet Upamecano was already on the bench while Kim remained on the touchline.

A rule introduced this season explains the wait: a substitute must wait one minute to come on if the player he is replacing leaves the pitch too slowly.

Kim stayed on the touchline longer than his one-minute penalty because he could not enter the pitch until play stopped, even after the minute had passed.