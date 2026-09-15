Henk Spaan has handed out his marks again inHet ParoolThis time Peter Bosz was in the firing line. In subtle fashion, the columnist cast doubt on the PSV manager's comments about Aaron Bouwman's injury. Spaan made enquiries at Ajax and neatly set the information from Amsterdam against Bosz's words.

After De Topper Ajax - PSV (1-3), Van Bommel came under heavy fire for injuring Bouwman with a rock-hard blow. The Ajax player suffered a bruised sternum and a bruised lung.

Bosz dismissed the fuss around his winger as laughable. "I am very happy that Bouwman is doing well and that he can be back on the pitch next week and resume training," he added.

But Spaan doubts that statement. Before the match against Fortuna Sittard (1-5), he saw coach Míchel Sánchez deliver a different update to the PSV manager. "He has to rest because of the pain around the lungs. We expect him back after the international break," Spaan quotes from the mouth of the Ajax coach.

"Huh, but hadn't Bosz provided different information at the press conference before the match against Shakhtar (1-1)?" writes the 77-year-old columnist, who then made enquiries at Ajax himself.

"I checked it myself: Bouwman will not be on the training pitch next week. At most he is allowed to do a bit of cycling in the gym, like people after a knee operation have to keep moving their feet and toes. We call that rehabilitation."

Group work is out of the question, never mind a return to the pitch. "Since Saturday I have been trying to solve this riddle: who would know better? Bosz or Míchel?" Spaan concludes his column with a cynical jibe at Bosz.