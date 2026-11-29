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There is concern at Paris Saint-Germain after sporting director Luis Campos revealed that he is going through health problems.

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According to Sport, Luis Campos has broken his silence with a post on his official X account. His absence from the last three matches, against Lorient, Roma and Nice, had left plenty of the French club's supporters asking questions.

In his statement, Campos admitted he is going through a very difficult period. But he also wanted to reassure everyone that he can still carry out his responsibilities, which matter a great deal to Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am going through difficult times. One of the reasons is a personal health problem, but that does not stop me from working and giving my best in my professional duties," the Portuguese executive said, stressing that he remains fully committed to the club despite his personal problems.

Campos also revealed he has had to undergo medical treatment in recent weeks. It has demanded a great physical and mental effort from him.

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"After reflection and contemplation following the difficult initial treatments, I managed to find the balance needed to recover and keep performing well. It wasn't easy," he admitted.

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He didn't reveal any details of the health problem. Instead, his message thanked everyone who has supported him in recent days and stressed how important it is to know people are standing by him.

The Portuguese executive singled out the support of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and head coach Luis Enrique, as well as their respective teams. He also praised the cooperation of Olivier Janier and the rest of the staff who work day to day at the club's sporting facilities.

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Then there were the players. As Campos explained, they have never stopped showing him affection through messages and personal visits.

That goodwill, he said, had given him much of the energy he needed to keep fighting.

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"What a great team! Together, I felt the strength needed to overcome the obstacle that life put in my way. And I am now on the verge of overcoming it," he said.

He signed off with a familiar line: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," suggesting, in his own words, that he is close to getting through this difficult spell.

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On the pitch, things are going well for Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Lorient 2-0 in Ligue 1.

Away from football, though, their sporting director's health has become one of the biggest worries in and around the club.