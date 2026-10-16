Spanish sports newspaper AS reports that talks over extending Bellingham's deal began towards the end of last season and have now reached a positive conclusion. His original contract in the Spanish capital was already due to run until 2029.









The extension reportedly includes a pay rise in recognition of the England international's performances for Real Madrid. After a sensational debut season for Real, Bellingham struggled in his second year in Madrid, partly because of physical problems. Those problems are now behind him following shoulder surgery, and he is once again playing superbly at the Santiago Bernabeu and for England.

According to the report, Real's decision-makers believe Bellingham can take on a leadership role within the team. Since the departures of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal, no player has emerged as the new leader. Bellingham reportedly takes responsibility on and off the pitch and gives everything in his performances. The fans, coach and club hierarchy all appreciate it.

Jude Bellingham has a different role under Jose Mourinho

Real were also reportedly impressed that Bellingham postponed his operation until the summer break so he could keep helping the team in the final stages of the season. Although Real went without a title in 2025/26 too, the club appreciated the Englishman's commitment.

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This season, Bellingham has scored three goals and provided three assists in the league under new coach Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese gives the 23-year-old a freer role behind striker Kylian Mbappe, and Bellingham is clearly benefiting from it.