Share Follow GOAL on Google

The clash between journalist José María García and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has entered a new chapter of tension.

Advertisement

According to Sport, José María, the former presenter of Supergarcía, has gone after the Real Madrid president again, this time during an appearance on Malas lenguas noche on Spanish state television.

The name of José María Aznar, the former Spanish prime minister from the People's Party, came up in conversation, followed by the Real Madrid president. García didn't hold back: "Pérez is an unacceptable person because of his actions and what he is doing at Real Madrid."

The journalist went further, calling Florentino Pérez "another potential dictator" from his privileged position at the Santiago Bernabéu. He had previously applied the same label to the former official.

He made the remarks while assessing a number of prominent figures in Spanish politics, including Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Juan Carlos I, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Advertisement Advertisement

How the feud between García and Florentino began

Related Topics

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV Watch

José María García's hostility towards Florentino Pérez dates back more than 20 years, to 2002, when the Real Madrid president pushed through the reclassification of land in Valdebebas to build the club's sports city.

At the time, García said: "What Florentino Pérez has done in Madrid is an urban planning crime. It is an operation resembling the operations of gangs."

Advertisement

The journalist didn't hesitate to question the operation. Pérez hit back by suing him for violating his right to honour and reputation.

In 2007, García claimed the businessman had a hand in Spanish state television's decision to block the broadcast of an interview he had recorded with Jesús Quintero.

Advertisement

In 2011, he branded him the most corrupt president in Spanish football, insisting he couldn't care less about any lawsuits Pérez might file against him.

In 2015, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling over statements García had made against the Real Madrid president. Just a year later, he was at it again, describing Pérez as a danger to society.

Advertisement

Between 2017 and 2018, he again accused him of wielding influence over the media. He also criticised his handling of the Julen Lopetegui signing immediately before the World Cup, while the Basque coach was still in charge of the Spanish national team, a move that left the Spanish Football Federation powerless to respond.

The Real Madrid president, for his part, recently boasted of his ability to withstand journalists: "The intellectuals of the system will not be able to harm me. José María García could not get the better of me, and none of these people will be able to either. If I do my job badly, they should dismiss me, but not these people, the club's members."

Advertisement

He said it at the controversial press conference he held last May.

Every time García has attacked the Real Madrid president over the past two decades, Florentino has responded far more quietly.

Advertisement

On the land issue, Pérez filed the lawsuit mentioned above, but he also defended himself publicly in 2007, calling the allegations an absolute lie and announcing plans for a new lawsuit.

In 2017, El Confidencial revealed messages between the Real Madrid president and businessman Alejandro de Pedro, who was linked to the Púnica case, a major judicial operation that saw dozens of people arrested. In them, Florentino called the journalist "an idiot".

Advertisement

Even so, Pérez has largely kept his cool throughout, leaving the broadcaster to keep up the attacks.