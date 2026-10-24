Barcelona fans still look back fondly on the period they spent under Luis Enrique and the famous MSN trio that helped them win the treble.

True to his flair for stirring up controversy, Neymar Jr has surprised those same fans by comparing his two spells at Barça and Paris Saint-Germain.

He shared some of the most unforgettable moments in football alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at the Camp Nou. Yet Neymar preferred his time in France.

Speaking to content creator Davoo Xeneize, in comments reported by the newspaper Sport, Neymar explained why he rates his individual displays at Paris Saint-Germain above those he produced across four seasons in the Blaugrana shirt.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

"I know people remember my time at Barcelona with MSN, but as a player my best period was in Paris, where I felt strong, fast and clever," Neymar said.

At Barcelona, he formed the legendary MSN attacking trio with Messi and Suárez, firing the Catalans to the Champions League in 2015 under Luis Enrique.

Those four seasons also cemented his status as one of the most creative forwards in Europe, and perhaps the best after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the same conversation, Neymar hinted at a desire to devote himself fully to retirement, while confirming that he does not like watching football matches.