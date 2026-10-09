Netherlands women run riot in World Cup play-offs: 0-8

The Netherlands women's team can hardly miss out on the next round of the World Cup play-offs now. Arjan Veurink's side won the first leg away to Hungary 0-8 in remarkable fashion. Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova both scored hat-tricks, while Esmee Brugts and Damaris Egurola also got on the scoresheet in Felcsut.

The Netherlands finished second in their World Cup qualifying group, so they must now try to reach the final tournament through the play-offs. Unless a miracle happens next week in Tilburg, they will later this year face Turkey or Slovenia for a place at next summer's World Cup in Brazil.

From the start, the Netherlands were far too strong for Hungary and took the lead through Beerensteyn, who profited from a Pelova dummy before finishing. Soon after, the Real Madrid forward grabbed her second goal, this time from a cross by Lynn Wilms.

Pelova's deflected effort made it 0-3 in the 26th minute. Veurink's side were not done there either, adding a fourth right on half-time. Brugts converted the rebound after an attempt by Pelova to make it 0-4.

Next matches NED World Cup Qualification UEFA 14:45 HUN

Hungary posed little threat after the break and could do nothing to stop Egurola heading in less than five minutes after the restart. Pelova then struck again shortly afterwards. The Tottenham Hotspur player found the net after a couple of stepovers to make it 0-6.

There was still no stopping Pelova as she completed her hat-trick. A Hungarian defender carelessly gave the ball away to the half-Bulgarian, who finished with ease. Then Beerensteyn completed her hat-trick in stoppage time, tapping in after Lotte Keukelaar had hit the bar to seal the 0-8 win.







