Netherlands viewers furious within two minutes: 'A gross scandal!'

Even before Greece and the Netherlands had properly got under way in their Nations League clash, the crowd in Thessaloniki had already sparked plenty of irritation among Dutch viewers. The Wilhelmus was drowned out by mass whistling from the Greek stands at Toumba Stadium.

Outrage quickly spread across social media at the reception given to the Netherlands national team. "No more Greek yoghurt for me. That childish whistling during our national anthem," Helen wrote on X.

Kim had little sympathy for the Greek supporters' actions either. "Whistling during a national anthem is disrespectful. No tzatziki here for the time being," it read. Another viewer asked in amazement: "Why are those Greeks whistling during the Wilhelmus?"

Nor did the criticism end there. One viewer called the whistling during the Dutch national anthem "scandalous". Another was clearly irritated by the behaviour in the stands: "The Greeks are whistling down our beautiful national anthem."

A heated atmosphere in Thessaloniki had not come entirely out of nowhere. More than 100,000 Greeks tried to get a ticket this week for the meeting with the Netherlands, but in the end only around 29,000 fervent home supporters were able to attend.

On the pitch, there was plenty at stake for the Netherlands too. The Dutch national team began the new era under head coach Xavi with a draw against Germany and a win over Serbia, leaving them second in the group on four points before the third round.

Greece had made a flawless start, taking six points from the first two matches. In Thessaloniki, Xavi opted for Guus Til in midfield among others, while Jurriën and Quinten Timber appeared together in the Netherlands starting XI for the first time.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk was also enjoying a special evening in Greece, with the captain making his 99th international appearance.