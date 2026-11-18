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The Netherlands Under-21s scraped through on Tuesday to book their place at next summer's Under-21 European Championship in Serbia and Albania. UEFA confirmed the final draw pots on Wednesday ahead of the draw on Thursday 26 November at the Sava Congress Center in Belgrade, the Serbian capital.

The Netherlands Under-21s are in pot 2 based on under-21 national team coefficients. Coach Michael Reiziger's side join the under-21 teams of France, Italy and Croatia there, ruling out a group-stage meeting with any of them.

Germany, England, Spain and Portugal are the strongest sides on paper and make up pot 1. Pot 3 contains Finland, Greece, Norway and Poland, with Albania, Belgium, Serbia and the Czech Republic in pot 4.

The tournament runs from 16 June to 3 July. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. Alongside European Championship glory, three places at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles (2028) are up for grabs. That leaves plenty at stake for the teams in the third-place play-off.

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Reiziger and his players will probably hope to avoid Norway from pot 3. The Scandinavians finished well above the Netherlands in their qualifying group, forcing Reiziger's side into the play-offs to reach the tournament in Eastern Europe. England won the last two European Championships, in 2025 and 2023.

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Pot 1: Germany, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: France, Italy, Croatia, Netherlands

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Pot 3: Finland, Greece, Norway, Poland

Pot 4: Albania, Belgium, Serbia, Czech Republic