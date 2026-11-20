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Press reports have revealed the real reason behind the absence of Al-Nassr's Senegalese star Sadio Mane from the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Nassr travelled to face traditional rivals Al-Ahli at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah today, Friday, in a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

An hour before kick-off, Al-Nassr's Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou named his line-up for the Clasico, led by Portuguese stars Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix .

Postecoglou put French winger Kingsley Coman on the bench. Sadio Mane wasn't in the squad at all.

The Senegalese star's omission sparked debate on social media. Fans wanted to know why he was missing, particularly as he had travelled to Jeddah with the squad on Thursday.

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The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" reported that family circumstances had forced Mane to miss the match.

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According to the paper, Mane welcomed his second child on Friday morning, just hours before kick-off. Al-Nassr's coaching staff gave him permission to leave the camp and sit the game out.

Postecoglou had to abandon the system he'd used in recent matches, pairing Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

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João Félix joined them up front. He only arrived in Jeddah on Thursday after playing for his country against Denmark and Wales in the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari led the midfield, flanked by Samu Costa, the third Portuguese in the side, and Brazilian Angelo Gabriel.

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With Nawaf Al-Aqidi injured, Brazilian Bento started in goal. Nawaf Boushal and Awad Aman played at full-back, while Frenchman Mohamed Simakan and Spaniard Iñigo Martínez paired up at centre-back.

Al-Nassr's line-up:

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Goalkeeper: Bento

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, Awad Aman

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Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa

Attack: João Félix, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo

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Al-Nassr went into the Clasico third in the Saudi league table on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah only on goal difference.

Al-Ahli were sixth going into the game. Their 21 points, from 7 wins and 4 defeats, left them a full 9 points off leaders Al-Hilal.

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Sadio Mane has played 15 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.