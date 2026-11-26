Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

NEC pulled off a shock in the Europa League, beating Stade Rennes 3-1. The Nijmegen side already have 10 points and sit eighth in the table.

NEC had chances to score from the start. Dusan Tadic went close after just six minutes but could not quite find the finish.

They took the lead after 20 minutes. The goalkeeper saved Darko Nejasmic's long-range effort, but Bryan Linssen tapped in the rebound.

Rennes came out of their shell after NEC's goal. Gonzalo Crettaz saved Mahamadou Nagida's effort, but Adrien Thomasson then drew Rennes level.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 32-year-old Frenchman took a pass from former Feyenoord player Sebastian Szymanski on the edge of the box and let fly. A deflection left Crettaz helpless: 1-1.

Related Topics

Linssen had a huge chance to restore NEC's lead shortly before half-time. He met a perfect cross from the left but headed just half a metre wide.

Both sides had chances in the second half. Substitute Willum Willumsson met a well-placed Tadic cross but headed just wide.

Advertisement

NEC threatened again with 15 minutes remaining. Tadic sent Clement Bisschoff through, and a Rennes defender brought him down in the box.

The referee awarded a penalty, and Tjaronn Chery converted it. The Suriname international gave the goalkeeper no chance, even though he dived the right way: 2-1.

Advertisement

Rennes left more space for NEC late on as they searched for an equaliser. Tadic and Bisschof both missed chances before the latter struck in the 86th minute, finishing clinically at the near post: 3-1.