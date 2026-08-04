NEC look set for another hectic end to the summer transfer window. After Kodai Sano, Sami Ouaissa also wants to take the next step, Voetbal International reports.

Ouaissa has been linked with Feyenoord for some time, but the Rotterdam club have yet to make a move. They are thought to be waiting for Anis Hadj Moussa to leave before technical director Dévy Rigaux takes action.

"Feyenoord first have to come forward, for now there is little concrete interest," club watcher Sander Janssen told VI. "There is also some interest from abroad, but Ouaissa really would like to go to Feyenoord. So that he can remain active in the Netherlands, a sensible step."

Whether Feyenoord approach NEC during the summer transfer window remains to be seen, especially as they also reached a personal agreement with Nikolaus Wurmbrand earlier this week. Rigaux only wants to submit an official bid to Rapid Wien once he has secured a "major outgoing transfer" at Feyenoord. For now, then, NEC are also waiting.

"It is also a bit of a luxury position they are in," Janssen continued. "Because with Emre Mor and Adam Tahaui they have already brought in Ouaissa’s replacements. In the end, an agreement has also been made with him. It is not as if they will let him go for a knockdown price, but they really are willing to think along."

"But if Feyenoord want him, the asking price will have to be met. NEC are aiming for €10 million, just as they did with Önal. And of course there is some room for negotiation. If, for example, it becomes €9 million plus a sell-on percentage, then something can definitely be arranged."

One thing is clear: Ouaissa is still pushing for a transfer in the coming weeks. On Tuesday it was already announced that Kodai Sano is well on his way to PSV, with his medical set for Wednesday. Basar Önal previously left for Lille OSC for €12.5 million.