NEC line-up: Dusan Tadic on the bench, Kodai Sano absent altogether against Olympiakos

NEC head coach Dick Schreuder has named his line-up for the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Olympiakos. Dusan Tadic starts on the bench, while Kodai Sano is not involved at all.

Earlier in the day, news broke that PSV and NEC had reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Sano. The Japanese player is therefore no longer available to head coach Dick Schreuder.

In goal, Gonzalo Crettaz starts for NEC, with Tobias Storm, Philippe Sandler and Deveron Fonville in defence.

Sami Ouaissa, Darko Nejasmic, Jamiro Monteiro and Clement Bischoff make up the four-man midfield. Monteiro, who joined from PEC Zwolle this summer, replaces Sano.

Up front, Tadic has to wait for now after opting for an adventure in Nijmegen on a free transfer this summer. Tjaronn Chery, Bryan Linssen and Noé Lebreton must provide the goals.

Olympiakos line-up: Popovic; Saliakas, David Carmo, Retsos, Casals; Mouzakitis, Dani García; Rodinei, Chiquinho, Onyemaechi; El Kaabi.

NEC line-up: Crettaz; Storm, Sandler, Fonville; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Monteiro, Bischoff; Chery, Linssen, Lebreton.