NEC could not win their first home match in the main stage of a European competition in 18 years. The Nijmegen side were the better team against Levski Sofia at the Goffertstadion, but the visitors made better use of their chances and took a point back to Bulgaria: 1-1. NEC's only goal came from Tjaronn Chery after goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov blundered.

In front of their home crowd, NEC started convincingly and brought fans to their feet several times early on. Chery unleashed a dangerous shot, then Clément Bischoff found himself in front of goal, only for the Levski defence to intervene just in time.

Bischoff was playing superbly and soon caught the eye again with a cross for Chery. Vutsov saved Chery's header well, then watched Kevin Kers send the rebound over the bar.

Under former Fortuna coach Júlio Velázquez, Levski gradually grew into the game and increasingly found space left by NEC. Everton Bala appeared to have put them ahead, but he was offside.

Ten minutes before the break, the Bulgarians struck. Goalkeeper Vutsov found Reinaldo with a firm pass, and he outmuscled and outpaced Perr Schuurs before skilfully beating Gonzalo Crettaz as well: 0-1.

NEC started the second half strongly and were clearly the better side, but chances went begging for Chery, Noé Lebreton, Tadic and Deveron Fonville. Fonville's close-range header narrowly missed the net.

Midway through the second half, Vutsov passed straight to Chery. The Surinamese veteran made no mistake this time: 1-1. NEC immediately pushed for another, and Vutsov only just kept out Tadic's shot.

Dick Schreuder's well-known risky tactics left NEC vulnerable to a Bulgarian counter-attack. Armstrong Oko-Flex suddenly found himself in front of Crettaz, who pulled off a fine reflex save to prevent Levski taking a 1-2 lead against the run of play.

As the match entered its final moments, NEC pressed hard again. Vutsov saved Bryan Linssen's fierce shot, then kept out Dennis Geiger's long-range effort.



