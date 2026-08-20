Speaking on the YouTube format "hstrystories", Undav shared a few personal details. The 30-year-old also named his favourite foods: Gost u Birinc (a Kurdish speciality), Pel (vine leaves with a rice filling), lahmacun and doner kebab.

As the chat turned to food, the conversation eventually moved on to sushi, prompting Undav to reveal he is intolerant to all seafood. "I'm not allowed to eat shrimps. I've had an allergy twice, almost died twice from it," Undav reported. "Everything swells up and I can't breathe. I'd never heard of that before either."

Undav generally loves extremely spicy food, and with doner kebab in particular he likes plenty of red chilli powder. Spiciness is measured in so-called Scoville units. For the average person, the sensation of pain starts at around 2,500 Scoville. By his own account, though, Undav has once eaten "a doner kebab with three million Scoville".

Daniz Undav starts the new season with VfB on Friday

Now Undav is preparing for the new season with VfB Stuttgart. Their first competitive match is on Friday, away to Hansa Rostock in the DFB Cup. Then comes their Bundesliga opener the following Friday, away to reigning domestic double winners Bayern Munich.

That game will also repeat the DFB Cup final from last May. Bayern won that one comfortably, beating Undav's VfB 3-0. At the World Cup in North America that followed, Undav was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing Germany side.

A strong start to the season would also help Undav put himself in front of new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp. The first international break begins at the end of September and brings four matches against Greece (twice), the Netherlands and Serbia.