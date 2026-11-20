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The draw in Nyon settled the pairings for the final stage of the Nations League. The first legs take place on 25 and 27 March 2027, with the return legs at the opposite venues from 28 to 30 March. The draw also set the semi-final ties for 9 and 10 June: the winners of Netherlands v Portugal face the winners of Spain v France, while the winners of Belgium v Germany meet the winners of Norway v England. The final on 13 June will decide who lifts the trophy.

Promotion and relegation: The draw in Nyon also settled the promotion and relegation play-off pairings between the leagues. They follow the same schedule as the quarter-finals. In the play-offs between League A and League B, Bosnia and Herzegovina face Denmark, Hungary face Serbia, Ireland face Croatia and Slovenia face Wales. The play-offs between League B and League C pit Cyprus against North Macedonia, Estonia against Romania, Faroe Islands against Georgia and Belarus against Israel.