Nabil Maâloul has quit as head coach of CR Belouizdad. The Tunisian announced his resignation on Saturday after his side's 2-2 draw with USM Alger at the 5 July Stadium, a seventh-round clash in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle that boiled over into chaos on the touchline and saw the coach himself sent off.

According to the Algerian newspaper "El Khabar", Maâloul walked away after just six matches in charge, stung by the result and furious at the decisions of international referee Mustapha Ghorbal, who showed him a red card during the match.

Tempers flared throughout as both sides raged at the officiating. Ghorbal awarded three penalties, dismissed USM Alger's Abada and then sent off Maâloul for his protests. The Tunisian confirmed his decision to walk during the post-match press conference, answering journalists' questions but offering no further explanation for his departure.

CR Belouizdad have yet to release an official statement on the matter. Press reports suggest Maâloul and club officials could meet later to thrash it out, with doubt remaining over whether the resignation is final or simply a decision taken in the heat of the moment.