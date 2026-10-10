"My conscience is clear": Arteta responds to an awkward question about Manchester City

With the fallout from Manchester City's financial violations case intensifying, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta found himself facing a direct question about his time at the club under Pep Guardiola. He tried to avoid the details. His answer came in a single phrase that laid bare his position: "Yes, my conscience is clear."

Arteta served as Guardiola's assistant between 2016 and 2019, the exact period covered by the investigations into breaches of Premier League rules. The independent commission concluded that violations had been established, according to the report issued in the case. Manchester City have appealed the decision.

Speaking at his first press conference since the ruling, the Arsenal manager, in comments reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", stressed the need to respect legal procedures and declined to comment on the details before the appeal is resolved.

Asked directly whether he felt comfortable about his time at Manchester City, he answered briefly: "Yes." Then he refused to say whether he had spoken with Guardiola about the case, offering only: "I'd rather not answer these questions."

On the accusations that the club struck sham contracts with some commercial partners to conceal the truth about its revenues, Arteta said: "I completely understand the question, but it is extremely important to respect the procedures and the timeline. The case has not been resolved yet because of the appeal, and my position, and I believe it is also the club's position, is not to make any further comments until the matter is fully resolved."

He also declined to say whether the appeal and any potential sanction should be settled during the current season to preserve the integrity of the competition. Instead, he limited himself to backing those running the case: "There are people responsible for this process and for making the right decisions, and I am confident the matter will be resolved in the appropriate way. We have to trust in that."

The Spanish manager also voiced his 100% belief that the Premier League remains the best in the world.

Arsenal host fifth-placed Leeds United today, Saturday, at the Emirates Stadium, chasing another win to keep pace at the top. They trail league leaders Manchester City by three points.